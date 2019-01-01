Demi Lovato cast in Netflix comedy Eurovision

Demi Lovato has landed a role in Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy Eurovision.

The 27-year-old first found fame starring in children's television series Barney & Friends, before being cast in Disney Channel movie Camp Rock and its sequel. After making a name for herself in the music-based films, Demi went on to launch her hugely successful singing career.

But now the multi-talented star is making a return to her former love, and will appear as Katiana, who is described as "one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland", in the spoof of the annual Eurovision Song Contest competition.

Demi announced the casting news by posting a video message from Will on Instagram on Tuesday - which also happened to be her 27th birthday.

"Hi everyone, Will Ferrell here, from the set of my new movie Eurovision. We're having a great time, we just started filming and we want to make a very special announcement about a brand-new cast member, and it just happens to be her birthday today," he said in the clip, before showing a store-bought cake. "I made her this wonderful cake from scratch. So happy birthday! Yay!"

The video then cut to Demi blowing out her birthday candles in a dressing room next to a film clapperboard for Eurovision.

"Y'all, Will Ferrell made me a cake...from scratch," the singer wrote in the caption. "It looks completely professional and store-bought so I'm not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time #netflixisajoke #eurovisionmovie."

Demi joins a cast which includes Will, Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams, and Dan Stevens. The Anchorman star is producing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Andrew Steele, while Wedding Crashers filmmaker David Dobkin is directing.

Eurovision is currently in production in the U.K. and Iceland.