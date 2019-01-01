Lamar Odom and Sean Spicer join Dancing with the Stars line-up

Khloe Kardashian's ex husband Lamar Odom and former White House spokesman Sean Spicer have been unveiled as contestants on the new season of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).

The full celebrity cast was revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, with the former NBA star and Spicer, U.S. President Donald Trump's ex-Press Secretary, both due to show off their dancing skills.

Spicer, who is launching his own political communications firm, was announced on GMA, "From the Briefing Room", and he admitted that he's not much of a dancer, comparing his moves to a "steam roller". He added his strategy is to "work really, really, really hard."

Retired basketball star Odom will swap the court for the dance floor alongside celebrities including Christie Brinkley, The Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, American football legend Ray Lewis, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, Kenan and Kel star Kel Mitchell, and The Office actress Kate Flannery.

DWTS host Tom Bergeron told GMA changes will come to the upcoming competition.

"Some of our pros don't know who they're dancing with this season," he explained, adding the partnerships will be announced to the public in the season premiere.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on 16 September.