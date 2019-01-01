Quentin Tarantino to be a dad

Quentin Tarantino is set to become a dad.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director's wife Daniella Pick is pregnant.

The 56-year-old filmmaker's representative confirmed the happy news in a statement to People on Wednesday.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," it read.

Tarantino met his 35-year-old wife in 2009, while he was promoting Inglourious Basterds.

They became engaged in June 2017 and wed in Los Angeles last November.