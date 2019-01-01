Priyanka Chopra and Christian Slater join Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes

Priyanka Chopra and Christian Slater have joined the cast of Robert Rodriguez's new Netflix superhero movie.

Titled We Can Be Heroes, the film will revolve around a group of children who team up to save the planet after alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes. Bosses at the streaming service have confirmed the project is currently shooting in Texas.

Pedro Pascal, famous for his roles in Narcos and Game of Thrones, is also onboard, alongside young actresses YaYa Gosselin and Akira Akbar. Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, and Christopher McDonald round out the cast.

Rodriguez previously wrote, directed, and produced 2001's Spy Kids, fronted by former child stars Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara, as well as the superhero film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 2005, starring Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley.

And the 51-year-old filmmaker is busy keeping his Spy Kids saga going, as the third season of animated series Spy Kids: Mission Critical is set to air on Netflix later this year.

Chopra's next role is as motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

The Quantico actress will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in her native India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling.

Rodriguez's last movie Alita: Battle Angel, which was based on the 1990s Japanese manga series by Yukito Kishiro, grossed more than $400 million (£330 million) at the global box office since its debut earlier this year.

A release date for We Can Be Heroes has not yet been announced.