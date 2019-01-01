Fans stunned by Charlize Theron's transformation in Bombshell trailer

Fans have praised Charlize Theron's remarkable transformation in the new trailer for Bombshell.

The Academy Award-winning actress stars as former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in the upcoming movie directed by Jay Roach, which follows the late Roger Ailes' fall from grace in 2016.

In the trailer released on Wednesday, Theron made her debut as Kelly, alongside Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, who successfully sued Ailes in 2016 for sexual harassment.

Margot Robbie also appears in the tense clip as fictional news producer Kayla Pospisil, which shows the three women getting into an elevator to the second floor of the Fox News headquarters.

And Twitter users could not believe just how believable Theron looked in character as Kelly.

"Looks good but no way that's Charlize Theron," one wrote, while another posted: "Damn. That's the most unrecognisable Charlize Theron's looked since (2003 film) Monster."

Back in 2016, Carlson sued Ailes for sexual harassment - which he denied - and prompted many more women to come forward with allegations against the former chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations.

He was forced to resign, and Carlson settled with the firm for a reported $20 million (£17 million).

Kelly came under fire for failing to come forward with allegations against Ailes, and instead chronicled her experience in her 2016 memoir, Settle for More.

According to the journalist, Ailes promised to advance her career in exchange for sexual favours and made physical advances toward her on several occasions, which she refused.

Bombshell, which also stars Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Alice Eve, Allison Janney and Kate McKinnon, is set to be released in December.