Kirsten Dunst doesn't regret calling Brad Pitt kiss 'gross'

Kirsten Dunst stands by comment that her kiss with Brad Pitt in 1994 movie Interview with the Vampire was "gross".

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of her new show On Becoming a God in Central Florida on Tuesday, the news outlet reminded the Fargo actress with a throwback interview of her younger self calling the Pitt kiss "gross".

"Yeah, it was gross! I stand by that. It would have been so much creepier if an 11-year-old was like, 'It was great.' You'd be like, 'There's something wrong with this child,'" the 37-year-old actress laughed.

Despite the cringe kiss with Pitt, now 55, Dunst has great memories of her time on the set of the 1994 film.

"They were so sweet to me," she gushed of her co-stars Pitt and Tom Cruise. "I mean, listen, that production, that film, was like nothing else I've ever experienced - maybe Marie Antoinette, because of where we shot. Other than that, they just don't make movies like that anymore."

In her new dark comedy, which premieres on Sunday, Dunst stars as water park employee Krystal Gill who schemes her way up the ranks of a pyramid scheme that ruined her family, her first project since welcoming son, Ennis, with fellow actor Jesse Plemons last year.

"Krystal, she took away every weekend of my life. It's a lot of maintenance with Krystal," the actress said, explaining she had to undergo weekly spray tans for six months and wear clip-on braces. "I always had brown sheets in the morning and couldn't hold my baby (Ennis) at night because I'd get spray tan on him."

"I was tired all of the time," she sighed. "I was like, 'I'm so tired.' But Krystal was tired, so I just put it into that."

On Becoming a God in Central Florida premieres on U.S. network Showtime on Sunday.