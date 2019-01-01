Hugh Laurie to star in new political TV thriller

Hugh Laurie is to play a charismatic British politician in a new BBC political thriller from playwright David Hare.

The House star takes on the role of forceful self-made Conservative Party minister Peter Laurence in new four-part series Roadkill.

According to Hare, the show will explore the future of British politics, which has been in turmoil since voters elected to leave the European Union in 2016, following a campaign led by a similarly colourful politician, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a press release announcing the new series, Hare said: "I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 (on the 1989 film Strapless) when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor. I can't wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill."

Like Johnson, Laurie's character is billed as having a colourful private life and an ambition to become Prime Minister.

The show will be directed by Line of Duty's Michael Keillor. A broadcast date has not been announced.

Best known as an acclaimed playwright, Hare has also scripted several feature films, including Oscar winners The Hours and The Reader.