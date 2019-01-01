Stan Lee’s daughter blasts Marvel/Disney bosses after Spider-Man deal collapse

The daughter of late comic book legend Stan Lee is slamming bosses at Marvel and Disney, following a battle over the rights to Spider-Man.

Sony executives pulled out of a deal with their studio rivals earlier this week (beg19Aug19) after talks about the future of the Spider-Man movies fell apart.

The film franchise belongs to Sony, but Disney bosses landed a deal several years ago to include Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in Marvel films, and as a result, Tom Holland's character has appeared in five Avengers-related blockbusters, including this year's Endgame.

The breakdown of the deal now means that Spider-Man will no longer feature in Marvel movies, and JC Lee insists Disney chiefs lost out because they didn't respect her father's creation.

"Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father's creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy," she tells TMZ. "Whether it's Sony or someone else, the continued evolution of Stan's characters and his legacy deserves multiple points of view."

She also alleges no one at Marvel or Disney reached out to her or the family after Lee’s death in December (18).

"From day one... they have never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency," she adds. "In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney's executives."

News of the end of the Sony/Disney Spider-Man merger has upset fans like filmmaker Kevin Smith and Marvel stars Jeremy Renner and Ryan Reynolds.

A Sony Pictures spokesperson has issued a statement revealing studio bosses are "disappointed" Marvel boss Kevin Feige will no longer be involved in the Spider-Man films.

"We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film," the statement reads. "We hope this might change in the future... Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue."