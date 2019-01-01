NEWS Hugh Grant: 'I'd secretly love to appear on a TV dancing show' Newsdesk Share with :







Hugh Grant would secretly love to be a contestant on a TV dance show.



The Four Weddings & a Funeral star would never accept an offer to appear on a show like Dancing with the Stars, but deep down he would love to show off his tango and foxtrot skills.



"Secretly, I'd kind of like to be on Strictly Come Dancing," he tells Deadline. "It'd be beneath my dignity, obviously, but I would, really.



"I've developed rather a taste for dancing. I had to dance in Paddington 2, and in Love, Actually and other things, and it's lovely. It's a simple form of entertainment and there's not enough of it."



He'd also like to be considered for an old-fashioned Hollywood musical, and is crying out for a remake of The Sound of Music - one of his favourite films.



"I don't think I could live without that (movie)," he adds. "My Swedish wife is used to real men. She comes from the north of Sweden, where men don't even drink tea, because that's considered too girly. I was caught by her once watching The Sound of Music and singing along with the Mother Superior. And honestly, our marriage has never really been the same since."