Ezra Miller confirms The Flash standalone movie

Ezra Miller has confirmed The Flash standalone movie is still happening.

The 26-year-old made his debut as Barry Allen and his super-quick alter-ego with cameo appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad in 2016, before having a much bigger role in Zack Snyder’s ensemble superhero movie, Justice League, in 2017.

In a recent interview with W Korea, Miller was asked what's next for his career, and replied that The Flash, Fantastic Beasts 3 and a number of musical projects were "absolutely confirmed."

A spin-off for The Flash has been in the works at Warner Bros. for several years, but has been repeatedly hit by delays and creative differences.

Seth Grahame-Smith wrote the first script, with Rick Famuyiwa attached to direct, however, they both left after issues with studio bosses.

Directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were the next filmmakers hired by Warner Bros. to helm the movie, but quit amid a clash with leading man Miller, who wanted a darker approach to The Flash tale.

It: Chapter Two filmmaker Andy Muschietti is the latest director to take on the DC Comics standalone movie, while Miller's script with author Grant Morrison has been scrapped in favour of a screenplay from Christina Hodson, who penned DC's upcoming Harley Quinn film, Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie.

It was announced earlier this year that the third Fantastic Beasts movie, starring Miller, Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, would be delayed until at least 2021 to give Warner Bros. more time to prepare for production, according to Deadline.