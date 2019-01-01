Bruce Lee's daughter: 'Quentin Tarantino misrepresented my father to younger generation'

Shannon Lee has blasted Quentin Tarantino for falsely representing her late father Bruce Lee to the younger generation.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the daughter of the martial arts legend called Quentin's portrayal of her father in his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood "belittling" and "irresponsible".

"For a lot of people this is going to be their first introduction to Bruce Lee, in particular, younger generations, they're going to think this is what he is - that he was this arrogant guy that liked to challenge people," she said. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

Bruce, who died in 1973 aged 32, is played by Mike Moh in the filmmaker's latest movie. Shannon has expressed anger at a scene in which he is shown boasting before picking a fight with Brad Pitt's stuntman character Cliff Booth.

Quentin defended his depiction of the Fist of Fury star at a press junket in Moscow, Russia earlier this month by explaining that he had done biographical research. He also commented, "Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy."

However, Shannon did not accept the 56-year-old director's view.

"I think he (Quentin) was very irresponsible. I think that he created a view of him that was a caricature. He wants to say, 'Oh, this was a fact, this is what he was like,' but this is a fiction movie so don't bother yourself too much about it," she continued. "My father is very beloved by many, many people. He was really a big symbol for many Asian men and Asian American men in particular.

"(People) mistook his confidence, which he had in spades, as arrogance. In particular, if they were white men in Hollywood or in the martial arts or something like that...

"He could have handled it in a way that was respectful of my father as well as served his story purposes... The way that he's portrayed by Quentin Tarantino in the film, is exactly in that way, sort of belittling him."