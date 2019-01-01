Kristen Bell’s daughter rushed to hospital after slamming finger in door

Kristen Bell rushed her daughter to the emergency room after she shut her finger in the door "so hard it popped like a jelly donut".

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to detail the stressful trip, which left one of her girls with a hairline fracture in her finger. Kristen, who shares six-year-old Lincoln and four-year-old Delta with husband Dax Shepard, didn't reveal which of her daughters had suffered the injury, and concealed her face in the picture of herself and the little girl sitting on a hospital bed.

“First emergency room visit,” the Veronica Mars star wrote. "One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut."

The Good Place actress went on to thank all the staff at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for their help during the hospital trip.

“Thank you so much to @childrensla for the amazing care, thank u Dr. Olsen, and Sonia our child life specialist,” she continued. “Did you know that when you enter the emergency room at @childrensla you immediately get a ‘Child Life Specialist’ trained to make sure your child knows what happening? And to make sure you understand all of what’s happening and your choices? It made us feel so safe. And @childrensla follows up the next day with a phone call to make sure all is well after the trauma. Excellent care all around.”

She concluded: "Thank you to all who helped my baby. (Ps I’m not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it as pretty gross (sic))."