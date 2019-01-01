Dwayne Johnson 'full of gratitude' following Ballers cancellation

Dwayne Johnson reflected on his "incredible" work on the HBO comedy-drama Ballers as he announced the show was to end after its upcoming fifth season.

The 47-year-old stars in the series as retired NFL player Spencer Strasmore, and also serves as its executive producer. But on Thursday, the Baywatch actor told fans on Instagram the next season will be the last.

In the caption of the candid video, the actor wrote: "Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO's BALLERS."

Johnson went on to reflect on his time with the show in the clip, where he spoke directly to the camera, and revealed he was attracted to the role because there weren't many movie stars doing TV shows at the time.

"I didn't want to trail blaze, but I certainly wanted to disrupt," he shared. "I felt like it was an opportunity not only to embrace culture, not only to embrace ambition, not only to embrace success, as we do on the show, but also to embrace the failures, which is a key and critical thing in life, is to embrace those failures and learn from them.

"Here we are, five years later, and you, the fans, have made Ballers HBO's highest-rated comedy the past five years... Which is just incredible considering the tremendous comedies that have been on HBO... Thank you for the support. Thank you for the love. Thank you for rocking with us, thank you for ballin' with us."

The fifth and final series of Ballers debuts on HBO on Sunday.