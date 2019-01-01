Miley Cyrus was fired from Hotel Transylvania over risque photographs

Miley Cyrus was fired from children's animated film Hotel Transylvania after she was photographed licking a "penis cake".

It was announced in late 2011 that the singer, who was then starring in TV show Hannah Montana, would be voicing the teenage vampire Mavis, the daughter of Adam Sandler's Dracula, in the animated movie, but in February 2012, she departed from the project and no reason was given for her exit.

However, the 26-year-old posted a lengthy message on social media on Thursday night to deny claims she had cheated on her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth during their short-lived marriage, and in the post, she reeled off a string of indiscretions and revealed that she was dropped from the 2012 movie after photos of her licking a penis-shaped cake went viral.

"I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it," she wrote, shortly after confessing she lost "a massive Walmart deal at 17" for smoking marijuana from a bong.

"I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she continued. "I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating."

Miley, who announced her separation from The Hunger Games star in early August, was subsequently replaced by fellow Disney Channel star Selena Gomez, who has gone on to voice Mavis in the 2015 sequel and Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation, which was released last year. The franchise has been a box office success for Sony Pictures Animation and a fourth instalment is slated to hit cinemas in 2021.