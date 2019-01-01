Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton team up for virtual reality project

Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton have joined forces for new virtual reality project entitled Glimpse.

According to Variety, the narrative is “set in the imaginative mind of a heartbroken panda... a talented illustrator who is going through a painful breakup from his girlfriend - a deer called Rice, who dreams of becoming a musician.”

The script for the project will be written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and VR creator Michael O’Connor, with the Rocketman star, 29, and 25-year-old Bohemian Rhapsody actress voicing the panda and deer, respectively.

“I was so excited to get involved with Glimpse. Its storyline and themes are some I find the most exciting and intriguing to explore,” Boynton shared about the project. “I love that as beautiful and enchanting as it is visually, it doesn’t sugar-coat anything. It feels really poignant, authentic and hopeful. I fell in love with the characters and the script immediately.”

O’Connor added the concept "was born out of this fascination with how we remember and relive the many threads of a romantic relationship from its beautiful birth to its mournful end."

Glimpse will be entered in the Venice Virtual Reality Interactive showcase and unveiled during the Venice Film Festival, which runs from 28 August to 7 September.