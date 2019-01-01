Christina Hendricks stuns famous pals with American Beauty revelation

Christina Hendricks has revealed she was the hand model for the iconic American Beauty movie poster.

The 1999 film was advertised with a poster featuring a woman's hand holding a rose on a naked stomach.

And in a post on Instagram on Thursday, the Mad Men actress told her fans that hers was the hand in the snap.

“Fun fact…. wait for it…I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model…. this is my hand and another model’s stomach….proud to be a part of this film in ANY WAY!!! #americanbeauty,” she wrote alongside the poster.

Christina's revelation was met with shock from many of her famous friends, with her Good Girls co-star Retta commenting: "Staaahhhppp".

"This is important. How come I didn’t know this?" her former Mad Men co-star January Jones asked, while Busy Philipps wrote: "Wait…. What!?”

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning added: "I'M SHOOK!!!!!!”

American Beauty, which starred Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, and Mena Suvari, won Best Picture at the Oscars in 2000, with Kevin also winning the gong for Best Actor.