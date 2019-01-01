Tom Holland and Robert Downey, Jr. enjoy hike amid Marvel shake-up

Tom Holland enjoyed a hike with his Marvel co-star Robert Downey, Jr. just days after it was reported his Spider-Man would be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The pair first starred together in the 2016 flick Captain America: Civil War, and most recently shared the screen in the box office smash Avengers: Endgame.

And while a deal breaker between bosses at Disney and Sony Pictures means Spider-Man will no longer be on loan to Marvel, the actors aren't letting the professional fallout get in the way of their friendship.

Tom, 23, shared a series of snaps on his Instagram page on Thursday of him and the 54-year-old star enjoying a hike together.

The final photo in the gallery showed the pair posing with Spider-Man and Iron Man action figures - Tom and Robert's respective characters.

"We did it Mr Stark!" the actor wrote in the caption, referring to the line from the most recent Avengers movie.

Taking to the comments of the post, Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned in the Spider-Man movies alongside Tom, quipped that he wasn't invited to the mini reunion, joking: “Thanks for telling me.”

Spider-Man was a Sony Pictures-owned franchise before Disney chiefs launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, while studio heads came to an agreement that allowed the character to join his fellow comic book heroes in five films, the breakdown of that deal means Marvel boss Kevin Feige will no longer serve as a producer on any future Spider-Man movie, and Holland will not appear in another Marvel blockbuster as Peter Parker.