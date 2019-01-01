Kirsten Dunst in no rush to marry 'soulmate' Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst isn't rushing to the altar to marry her fiance Jesse Plemons over a year after welcoming their first child.

The couple welcomed son Ennis in May, 2018 and despite family pressure, the actress reveals she and her partner, who have been together for four years, are taking their time with wedding planning.

"We’re about as married as you can get," the 37-year-old actress tells PorterEdit. “We have a kid together.

"My mom was like, 'But when are you guys getting married?' And I said, 'Mom, I’m not going to get married when I’m pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. I mean, we’re paying for this wedding. I’m paying for the bar! I want to enjoy it'."

Kirsten admits she thought she'd have a hard time getting pregnant, and when she learned she was expecting Ennis is was a pleasant surprise, adding, "If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. (But) it feels like I lucked out."

The couple met while playing a married couple on TV drama series Fargo and Dunst reveals she knew instantly Plemons "was going to be a soulmate".

"He’s my favourite actor - the best I’ve ever worked with," she gushes. "I just knew he would be in my life forever. I didn’t know what capacity that would be at the time. When the show was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn’t get together until a year later. We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real."