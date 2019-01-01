Ewan McGregor back as Obi-Wan Kenobi for new Star Wars series

Ewan McGregor will be reprising his Star Wars role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney's new streaming service.

Rumours of a possible project were finally confirmed at the D23 convention in Anaheim, California on Friday, when Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy introduced McGregor to fans.

"Kathleen, can you ask me in front of all of these people, all of these witnesses, can you please ask me... am I going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?" the beaming Scottish actor asked Kennedy.

"Ewan, will you play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?" she asked, prompting an excited McGregor to enthusiastically reply: "Yes!" as the crowd went wild.

No title or plot details are known about the new Disney+ show at this time, but the scripts are already finished and production is set to begin next year.

"We have all the scripts written, and we’re ready to go next year. We can’t wait to start production," Kennedy explained.

McGregor had an uncredited role as the voice of Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, but he last appeared as the Jedi mentor in 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

The 48-year-old will play Obi-Wan in the series that is rumoured to be set during the 19-year gap between Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, when the Jedi master spends almost two decades watching over a young Luke Skywalker on the planet Tatooine.

According to Deadline, this period in Obi-Wan's life was previously explored in Star Wars comics and novels, and an episode of the animated series, Star Wars Rebels.