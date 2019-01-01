Robert Downey, Jr. handed Disney's top honour

Robert Downey, Jr. has been honoured with Disney's highest honour at the D23 Expo 2019.

The Disney Legends Award, the highest honour Disney bosses can bestow, recognises remarkable people who have made a lasting mark on the company.

Downey famously helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the studio in 2008 as Tony Stark/Iron Man, and he has since appeared in 10 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters.

Accepting his award from Disney boss Bob Iger at the event in Anaheim, California, Downey joked about his first visit to Disneyland, when he was reprimanded for smoking pot in a gondola.

"I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing centre, given a stern warning and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone," he recalled.

His speech soon turned emotional, as he thanked fans of the MCU for their support over the last decade.

"I had a feeling that today would be special. I want to thank the fans who made this all possible starting back in 2008. Playing Tony over these many years and that thematic idea that technology can guide our species toward enlightenment has been really worthwhile," he added.

And the 54-year-old told the audience that despite his character being killed off in Avengers: Endgame, he was still a big fan of the superhero movies.

"I get to remain a fan of the first inclusive and evolving cinematic universe ever so far," he gushed.

Also honoured at the D23 convention this year were Christina Aguilera, Iron Man and The Lion King director Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, and composer Hans Zimmer.