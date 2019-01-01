Guillermo del Toro rules out returning to comic book movies

Guillermo del Toro has ruled out directing another comic book movie.

The Mexican filmmaker helmed Blade II in 2002, which starred Wesley Snipes as Marvel's crime-fighting vampire, and 2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army, with Ron Perlman as the titular character from the graphic novels by Mike Mignola.

However, del Toro has moved on with his career and comic book movies don't interest him anymore.

“At each moment of your life, you do the things that attract you. And back when I was doing Hellboy and Blade, it was a little bit counter to what was being made,” he told Variety. “But as you grow older, your concerns as a filmmaker change. I only direct the things that I’m incredibly avid to see, and that would not exist if I didn’t tackle it. I always ask myself, ‘Would this movie exist if I didn’t make it?’ And if the answer is yes, I don’t do it.”

While he's ditching superhero movies, the Oscar-winning director is set to bring the tale of Pinocchio to the big screen, and warned fans of the Disney animated classic that his take will be much darker.

“To me, Pinocchio, very much like Frankenstein, is a blank canvas in which learning the curve of what the world is and what being human is are very attractive to do as a story," he said of the beloved tale, which is based on Carlo Collodi’s 19th century novel.

"I’m very attracted to it because, thematically – and I don’t want to spoil what the movie’s about – it’s about something that is in all of my movies, which is choice. That’s a theme that is very dear to my heart. It’s essentially a very brutalist fable about what a sin disobedience is. I think there’s something that’s very attractive about seeing disobedience as a virtue, or as the beginning of a virtue.”