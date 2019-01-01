Greta Gerwig: 'Emma Watson is all-in as an actor'

Emma Watson brought "so much conversation" to the table during the filming of Little Women because she did so much research.

The Harry Potter star portrays Meg March, the sister of Saoirse Ronan's Jo, in Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel.

According to Gerwig, Watson didn't just come in and act the lines she was given, she went away and did extensive reading and "would always bring so much to the conversation".

"She is all-in, not just as an actor, but as a mind," the 36-year-old added to Entertainment Weekly.

The actress-turned-filmmaker wanted the British star to be part of her project because she thought Watson's work with promoting gender equality made her the perfect person to play a March sister.

"To me, (Watson) embodies everything that I was interested in, in terms of who the March women were," she continued. "She's just smart. She's on multi-governmental organisations that speak to the U.N., and she's so thoughtful and present. She is way out there trying to do everything she can."

However, instead of playing the feisty Jo, the 29-year-old portrays the more outwardly conventional sister. But Gerwig believes Meg is a misunderstood character and she praised Watson for bringing such warmth and intelligence to the role.

"In terms of what (Watson) did with the character, she has so much open-heartedness and so much love combined with that much intelligence, it's heartbreaking and potent. Because she's absolutely herself with understanding the struggle of who that character is," she explained.

Little Women, also starring Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, and Meryl Streep, hits cinemas in December.