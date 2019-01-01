Chris Pratt "feels blessed" after marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The couple tied the knot back in June, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star is still in a blissful newlywed bubble with the lifestyle author and eldest daughter of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Aww man, I'm lucky. God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great," Chris told Entertainment Tonight at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

The 40-year-old popped the question to Katherine, 29, in January, after six months of dating. He was previously married to Anna Faris, but the couple split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.

The Jurassic World star was at the three-day Disney event to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward, with his Avengers: Infinity War co-star, Tom Holland.

The pair voice elf brothers who go on an adventure to try and discover if there is any magic left in their world in order to spend one day with their father, who died when they were young.

"You're going to laugh really hard. You're going to be swept up, but it's incredibly moving.... It's really sad," he shared.

And the actor is excited that his son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, can finally see one of his movies.

"I've always wanted to do a Pixar movie. Young and old people love Pixar movies, and I'm telling you, this is no exception to how exceptional they've done with their films. This film is so good," he smiled.

Onward is released in March next year.