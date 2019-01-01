Tom Holland: 'The future for Spider-Man will be different'

Tom Holland has opened up about Spider-Man's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, admitting it will be "different".

Bosses at Disney and Sony Pictures failed to reach a deal over the use of the web-slinging superhero, meaning Spider-Man will no longer be on loan to Marvel.

Addressing the news that Disney has no plans to include Spider-Man in any of the upcoming MCU projects, Holland reassured fans that he will continue playing Peter Parker.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds?" he told Entertainment Weekly at Disney’s fan expo D23. "But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it.

"The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

He briefly touched upon the news while on stage at at D23 alongside Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to promote their new Pixar film, Onward. "Hey everyone, it’s been a crazy week but I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart that I love you 3000," the 23-year-old told the audience, referencing Tony Stark's now famous quote from Avengers: Endgame.

The screams were so loud as Holland and Pratt took to the stage on Saturday that many in the audience were unable to hear what they were saying.

However, Pratt was on hand to heap praise on his former MCU co-star, as they both appeared together in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

“I do feel like Tom is like a little brother to me and you see that reflected in this movie,” the 40-year-old said of working with the Brit again on their new movie, Onward.