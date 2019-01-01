Hilary Duff: 'It's the right time to bring back Lizzie McGuire'

Hilary Duff thinks it's the right time to bring back her TV show, Lizzie McGuire.

It was announced on Friday (23Aug19) at the D23 Expo convention that Disney would be rebooting the series for their upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

And the actress told People she was excited to be reprising the role for audiences old and new.

“The conversations have gone on for a couple of years and the timing just didn’t seem right and now Lizzie is turning 30. For me, she was everybody’s best friend and she was there for us... entering your 30s is a really big deal," the 31-year-old told the outlet.

“I think it’s the right time to set back in and have her go along with you in your 30s and all the fun times, and all of the big monumental moments, and all of the challenges that you’re faced with,” Duff continued.

The original Disney series aired from 2001 to 2004 and followed 13-year-old Lizzie as she tackled high school. It was later made into a film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in 2003.

However, Duff is also slightly nervous about revisiting the beloved character.

“I’m not gonna lie: I’m a little intimidated. I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ She is in there; she is me. When I was 13, it was such a big part of me … I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that," she shared.

The new show will follow 30-year-old Lizzie living in New York and working as an apprentice to an interior decorator.