Meryl Streep asked Greta Gerwig for role in Little Women

Meryl Streep wanted a role in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women so much that she asked the director to cast her.

The filmmaker is bringing Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel to the big screen in December, with a star-studded cast including Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, and Emma Watson.

And it was three-time Oscar winner Meryl who almost begged writer-director Greta to be involved in the project.

"She said she wanted to be part of it. She loved the book so much when she was a girl, and she thinks (it's) so important, and she says, 'Tell me what you'd like me to do.' I was like, 'Yes, ma'am,'" the 36-year-old told Entertainment Weekly.

The Lady Bird filmmaker granted Meryl's wish, and the Hollywood icon plays overbearing and extremely wealthy Aunt March in the new movie, which is based on the 19th century book about family, independence, women's rights, and poverty.

Elsewhere in the interview, Greta heaped praise on youngsters Saoirse and Timothee, who have reunited to play Jo March and Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence in her film adaptation.

"I think of them as my children. I just adore them," she said of the duo, who first appeared together in last year's Lady Bird. "(They) have an energy between them that is like they become a bonfire when they're together. They're both so alive and they're both so talented and they're so smart and they're so young. When you put them together it's like combustion."

Little Women, also starring Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk, is released on 25 December.