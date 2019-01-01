Foo Fighters bring out fan dressed as Freddie Mercury for Leeds Festival set

The Foo Fighters brought a fan dressed as Freddie Mercury on stage during their Leeds Festival headline set.

The rockers were joined by a lookalike of the Queen frontman as they played a cover of Under Pressure on Friday night (23Aug19).

Drummer Taylor Hawkins sang along with the wannabe Freddie, who was dressed in the music icon's trademark yellow jacket and white trousers.

Fans later took to social media to reveal that the lookalike was actually a member of the crowd who was coincidentally dressed up in the Freddie Mercury fancy dress outfit, and dragged up on stage by Taylor and frontman Dave Grohl.

"So, one guy dressed as Freddie Mercury in the crowd for the #FooFighters at #leedsfestival2019 had the BEST NIGHT OF HIS LIFE!" one posted on Twitter, while another shared: "Can’t believe a kid camping next to us got pulled up on stage with foo fighters cos he’s dressed like Freddie Mercury."

The rockers opened their seventh headline set at Leeds Festival with The Pretender, and included their biggest hits such as Learn to Fly, All My Life and Times Like These, finishing with an encore performance of Everlong.