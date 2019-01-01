Hugh Grant surprised he's never been cast in a war film

Hugh Grant is "surprised" he has never had the chance to appear in a war film.

The British actor starred in a string of romantic comedies in the 1990s and early 2000s, including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Bridget Jones's Diary, and of late, has been praised for his performances in Florence Foster Jenkins and TV series A Very English Scandal.

However, Grant has now shared that he is baffled as to why no director has carved out a role for him in a war epic.

"I'm very surprised I haven't yet been cast in a war film, because I think I'd be marvellous. I'd look so nice in a uniform," he stated in an interview with Deadline. "I would have been great, I think, in those films made in the '50s. One of my favourites is that David Niven film made during the war, The Way Ahead."

Grant went on to explain that he had also contemplated portraying his own grandfather in a film about his experiences fighting in France during WWII, though believes he's "too old now".

"Maybe I'll just write and direct it instead," the 58-year-old commented.

Elsewhere in the chat, Grant reflected on various aspects of his career and the lessons he's received over the years. But when it came to the toughest role he has ever taken on, he didn't hesitate to name 2012 sci-fi flick Cloud Atlas, which was directed by the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer.

"I struggle with them all, to tell the truth, but I remember being alarmingly lost when I agreed to play six different characters in the Wachowskis' film Cloud Atlas," he insisted. "I thought it would be amusing and different, and I think it is kind of a masterpiece; so beautiful and brave as f**k. But look, one of them, I'm a futuristic cannibal. How different."