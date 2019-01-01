Emily Blunt stunned by speed of Dwayne Johnson's 'impromptu' wedding

Emily Blunt was stunned by how fast Dwayne Johnson tied the knot, admitting she heard about the wedding and "an hour later you were married".

The pair co-star in upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise, and have displayed a friendly, jokey rapport while promoting the film in recent interviews.

And during a chat with Access Hollywood at Disney expo D23 over the weekend, Emily quizzed Dwayne about why his recent Hawaiian wedding to longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian was kept so under wraps.

As the reporter congratulated Dwayne on being a married man, he replied: "I feel great. It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal," before Emily jumped in and commented, "(I) didn't even get the invite which was sort of strange."

When the former wrestler hit back that he'd sent his pal an "e-vite", Emily replied: "Well, it came way too late," explaining that she'd been shooting A Quiet Place 2 in Buffalo, New York. "I heard about the wedding and like about an hour later you were married, so I didn't have any opportunity to jump on a plane and celebrate this."

Dwayne added during the interview that he and Lauren were planning to head on honeymoon after the expo.

Dwayne, 47, and Lauren, 34, who have been dating since 2007, share a three-year-old daughter Jasmine, and welcomed their second child, Tiana Gia Johnson, in April last year.

The actor also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone from his first marriage to Dany Garcia. Dwayne and his first wife remained on good terms after finalising their divorce - and she has managed his career since 2008.