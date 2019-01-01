Khloe Kardashian lauds Lamar Odom for 'telling his truth' in memoir

Khloe Kardashian has praised her ex-husband Lamar Odom for "telling his truth" in his memoir, Darkness to Light: A Memoir by Lamar Odom.

The retired basketball player was in a relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from 2009 to 2013, and the pair wed just one month after they first met. In December 2013, however, the 35-year-old filed for divorce when she found out that the sportsman had cheated on her with several women.

Following the couple's separation, Lamar was hospitalised and narrowly avoided death following an overdose in 2015, and the Good American fashion mogul returned to his side to help him through his recovery. And speaking in a trailer for the upcoming 17th season of the reality series, Khloe told her sister Kim she feels "fine" about the sportsman speaking candidly about the difficult time.

"I feel fine. I mean, it's his truth. He's allowed to tell his version," the reality star shared. "Him and I each played a significant role in each other's lives. So I think it's natural.

"Like, if I talk about my past, I would hope my marriage would be a chapter that I talk about. And, you know, for him it's the same thing."

The former Los Angeles Lakers star called their marriage "bliss" and claimed he was "the happiest I’ve ever been" at the time. And Khloe mused that getting candid in his book was likely a way the 39-year-old handles his wellness efforts.

"We tell what happens to us. And this is his story to tell. A lot of this was never my place to talk about, but it's definitely his place, because it happened to him," Khloe continued. "So if he feels like talking about it, and this is a form of his healing or therapy. I actually think it's really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he's had, like the depths of it.

"It doesn't bother me," she added. "It's not all great, but I appreciate the honesty of it."