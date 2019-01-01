Scott Disick on co-parenting with Kourtney Kardashian: 'It's good for our family'

Scott Disick feels "good" about the fact that he and his ex Kourtney Kardashian have reached a place where they can effectively co-parent their children.

The star shares sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four, and seven-year-old daughter Penelope with the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

And while the pair dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, the star told Australia's Kyle And Jackie O radio show on Monday he's happy they have a good relationship for the sake of their children.

"You need to get out those differences. You have to get through them, because there's a bigger picture," the star shared of working through the couple's differences of opinion. "Nobody wants to lose time with their children, it sucks that people get divorced and then all of a sudden you only see your kids half the time.

"You never divorce the kids, you only divorce the partners."

Scott, 36, went on to reveal he's pleased that playing out their relationship via the reality TV show has also had a positive impact on viewers.

"It's just a matter of it being good for our family, and now the fact that it is on TV, it does show other people, it can happen," he added. "It's touching to know that there are other people that are now enjoying their lives a bit more with their families."