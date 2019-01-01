Jennifer Lopez felt 'sick to her stomach' watching Hustlers for first time

Jennifer Lopez felt somewhat disturbed after watching her performance in comedy-drama Hustlers for the first time.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker stars in the upcoming movie as Ramona, a veteran stripper who sets up an initiative to scam wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s.

And speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the film's Los Angeles press day on Sunday, the star revealed watching the film back left her feeling "sick to her stomach".

"When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach. I was like, 'Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy!'" she shared. "They were playing with fire."

The 50-year-old went on to quip that she's a far cry from her onscreen persona in real life, adding: "I'm a by-the-book kind of person. Like, I'm always afraid. I don't want to jaywalk or anything. They're going to get me."

However, the On The Floor singer was full of praise for the movie, which she called "fun, sexy, kind of dangerous."

"These women (have a) kind of a Robin Hood-esque journey, where they're stealing from the rich to give to themselves," she added. "They're survivors. They're playing the game the way it's always been played."

Hustlers, which also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo, is set to hit cinemas next month.