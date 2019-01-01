John Travolta goes viral after mistaking drag queen for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs

John Travolta caused an Internet storm after mistaking drag queen Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night.

The 65-year-old actor is no stranger to going viral - with his mispronunciation of Idina Menzel's name as "Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Oscars going down in history.

And John once again found himself hitting headlines as he presented the video of the year gong to Taylor for her tune You Need to Calm Down.

Poking fun at his Oscars flub, the Pulp Fiction star jokingly asked his co-presenter Queen Latifah to read out the winner, because "I’ll f**k it up".

Once Latifah announced that Taylor had won the prize, the singer made her way onto the stage accompanied by numerous stars of the You Need to Calm Down video.

One of those stars was RuPaul's Drag Race star Jolie, who is known for modelling her look on Taylor - with her appearance so convincing it easily fooled John.

The screen star went to hand the statue to Jolie, before doing a double take and laughing off his mistake. As he went to present the prize to the correct Taylor, Jolie gave him a kind side hug to reassure him.

However, despite John quickly moving on from the mix up, the moment was clocked by millions of viewers, and the star soon started trending on Twitter.

"John Travolta just gave the VMA to 'Drag Race' alum Jade Jolie in Taylor Swift drag, FULLY not knowing that it was NOT Taylor Swift, thinking that it was IN FACT Taylor Swift. I am....reeling," one person wrote.

"John Travolta mistaking Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift. DRAG RACE EXCELLENCE," another added.

Jolie herself also poked fun at the error, sharing a clip of the awkward moment and writing on her Instagram page: "Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @johntravolta."