Eva Longoria tapped to direct Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie

Eva Longoria is set to direct a biopic about the creator of the spicy Cheetos snack.

Fox Searchlight's picture, Flamin' Hot, will tell the story of Richard Montanez, a Mexican immigrant who worked as a janitor at food company Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea for the tasty treat. His creation helped revitalise the company and disrupt the food industry, bringing new flavours to the U.S. from Mexico, and created a phenomenon that remains hugely popular today.

According to editors at Deadline, Longoria beat out multiple directors for the job after impressing producer DeVon Franklin with her authentic approach to portraying the inspiring story of the snack's founder and his relationship with his wife, Judy.

Lewis Colick, who adapted The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud for the big screen, has penned the script, while civil rights activist Samuel Rodriguez will serve as executive producer on the project.

Longoria is currently starring in front of the camera in the live-action Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which is based on the hit animated Nickelodeon show Dora the Explorer.

She's also set to make her feature film directorial debut with workplace comedy 24/7, in which she stars alongside Kerry Washington. The film follows a group of female accountants who compete against their male counterparts to solve a fraud case.

Longoria has several projects in development at her production company Unbelievable Entertainment, including A Class Apart for HBO, which is about Gus Garcia, the first Mexican-American lawyer to argue a case in front of the Supreme Court.