Sophie Turner congratulates Joe Jonas following MTV VMAs win

Sophie Turner was on hand to congratulate her husband Joe Jonas after he scooped the Best Pop gong for the Jonas Brothers' single Sucker at Monday's MTV Video Music Awards.

The trio returned earlier this year with their new single, which was shortly followed by the chart-topping album, Happiness Begins. And after their success was recognised with the special accolade, the Game of Thrones star, 23, took to social media to join in the celebrations.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas," she captioned a gallery of snaps on Instagram. "Here are a few of my favourite moments from tonight! #THATSTHETEA#Lizzoisqueen.”

In the first picture in the set, the 30-year-old hitmaker was seen sitting backstage at the show, after he and brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, pre-taped their performance for the show at the famed Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey the day before.

In another photo, the actress posed with U.S. Women’s World Cup soccer champion Alex Morgan, while a third showed her hugging singer/rapper Lizzo.

During the ceremony, Sophie and Joe were seen getting quite animated during Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s performance of their steamy collaboration Senorita.

The pair chanted for the rumoured couple to kiss during the sensual number - for which they won Best Collaboration - and when the track ended without so much as a smooch, Sophie threw up her hands, while Joe appeared to be laughing along.