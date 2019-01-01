Queen Latifah hints Melissa McCarthy's Little Mermaid casting is official

Queen Latifah has hinted that Melissa McCarthy's casting in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is official.

Since Disney announced plans to reboot their animated 1989 original as part of their live-action roster, speculation has been rife about who will take on the role of the villainous sea witch Ursula.

McCarthy's name has been linked to the part for some time, and in a new interview, Latifah seemingly suggested her casting is a done deal.

Latifah, who is playing Ursula in TV network ABC's upcoming musical production of The Little Mermaid Live, told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm excited for Melissa McCarthy as well. So, I know there's a lot of confusion but I love her, God bless her and we can definitely do a duet."

Addressing the actress directly, Latifah added: "You know, we got rhymes for you. I'll do the singing, you do the rhyming."

Variety reported back in June that McCarthy was in "early talks" about taking on the role.

As for her own portrayal of the villain in the TV live event, which will air in November, the 49-year-old actress smiled: "It's just been something that we've been working on for a while. It was perfect timing that it came together... I'm so excited to play Ursula. I can't wait to see what spin Hamish (Hamilton, the musical's director) helps me put on this character."

Auli'i Cravalho, best known for voicing Moana in the 2016 Disney animated movie of the same name, is playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid Live, while rapper Shaggy will play Sebastian the crab.

In the Disney live-action remake, Ariel will be played by R&B star Halle Bailey. Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are reportedly set to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively, while Javier Bardem is rumoured to be playing King Triton.