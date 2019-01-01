Anthony Michael Hall to portray Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills

Anthony Michael Hall will play Paul Rudd's character Tommy Doyle in the next instalment of the Halloween franchise.

According to editors at Variety, The Breakfast Club actor is joining Jamie Lee Curtis in the follow-up to 2018's Halloween, and is the latest actor to play Tommy Doyle, one of the children Curtis' character Laurie Strode babysits on the night masked serial killer Michael Myers goes on his killing spree in the 1978 original.

The 51-year-old shared the news on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "I'm super excited to share this news about my next film project with Blumhouse productions / Universal Pictures, Halloween Kills. I'll be starring with the great Jamie Lee Curtis in the next instalment of this incredible & beloved film franchise. I am honoured and truly grateful to be joining forces with the brilliantly talented, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride and Jason Blum. Thank you all - for this amazing opportunity!"

Doyle was first played by child actor Brian Andrews in the original before he appeared again in 1995's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, this time played by Avengers star Rudd, to help psychiatrist Dr. Loomis take down his patient Michael Myers.

The casting news comes weeks after Collider's Jeff Sneider reported that Rudd has been approached to reprise the role, but he was busy shooting Jason Reitman's new Ghostbusters film.

Green, who directed the 2018 movie, which served as a direct sequel to the 1978 original and ignored all other films, is back to helm Halloween Kills from a script penned by himself, comedian McBride and Scott Teems.

It is being filmed back-to-back with Halloween Ends. Kills will hit cinemas in October 2020 while Ends will arrive the year after. It is not currently known if the character of Doyle will appear in both.