Jennifer Lopez felt 'terrified' about dancing in G-string for Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez was "terrified" to dance in a G-string for her new movie Hustlers.

The actress/singer embarked on a diet and had pole dancing lessons to prepare for the role of Ramona, who performs in a G-string near the beginning of the movie to establish her as New York City's most confident stripper.

However, Jennifer has now admitted she was nervous to get up on the stage and film the dance while wearing so little.

"I was terrified... I felt exposed. I was like, 'I've never done anything like this. I'm going to be up there in f**king dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?'" she told Variety magazine. "And then you get up there, and you have to have a 'f**k you,' empowered attitude. You have to take your power back. You have to be so bold. It's almost like when you say you're a rock star, you have to be arrogant to go up there in front of all those people or you crumble. You realise it's the same type of balls that it takes to do something like that. And these women have that. They are tough, hard, vulnerable and damaged. It's a great character to play."

Writer/director Lorene Scafaria, who wrote the character specifically with the 50-year-old in mind and even postponed the production for her, added that she wanted to approach that key dance scene like a sports movie "to highlight the athleticism of it, and to celebrate that this is Jennifer Lopez at 50 years old, better than we've ever seen her."

Inspired by a New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film features an all-star cast which includes Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Cardi B, and Keke Palmer.

It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month shortly before hitting cinemas.