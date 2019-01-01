Heidi Klum marks National Dog Day by getting a puppy

Heidi Klum celebrated National Dog Day on Monday by getting a new puppy called Anton.

The 46-year-old model and TV presenter shared a snap of the pooch on her Instagram page on Monday, writing alongside it: "We welcome a new Member to our Familie .... please meet ANTON." She added the hashtags "#NationalDogDay #puppy #5andahalfmothsold".

While Heidi didn't go into any more details about the dog's breed, fans speculated that Anton looks to be an Irish Wolfhound.

The canine is sure to be a good pal to Heidi's children Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10, as well as to the former Project Runway star's new husband Tom Kaulitz, who she married in late July.

Heidi wasn't the only star to take to social media to mark National Dog Day. Ashley Tisdale put up a poignant post dedicated to her much-loved dog Maui, who died earlier this year.

Sharing two pictures of her other dogs, Ashley wrote: "Happy #nationaldogday to these two!! Maui even though you're not physically here i still feel your presence and continue to feel you are watching over me. @ziggystardustfrench you're a crazy pup but you've got such a sweet soul like your big sis!"

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco used the occasion to encourage her fans to adopt shelter dogs, admitting her life changed for the better when she adopted her pooch Norman.

"In honor of #nationaldogday, here's a pic of me and Norman, the day he got his freedom ride from the shelter over 10 years ago!" she wrote. "Fun fact, he was originally named 'Storm' because someone tied him to a pole outside in the pouring rain. When the shelter picked him up, they named him Storm. I guess they thought it went with his story?I hated the name, because of his backstory, but didn't want to confuse him by changing too much. Hence the name, NORM, was born! #adoptdontshop #bestdayofmylife."