Orlando Bloom took break from acting to focus on fatherhood

Orlando Bloom stepped away from the spotlight to focus on fatherhood because he felt like he was "under a giant magnifying glass" all the time.

The British actor rose to fame as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings movie franchise when he was in his early 20s.

And speaking to Radio Times magazine, the star confessed he chose to put his career on hold after welcoming son Flynn, eight, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“In those huge movies you can sometimes feel like a cog, part of a giant wheel," the 42-year-old shared. “I was under a giant magnifying glass at a really young age. I was Legolas for three movies and Will Turner (in the Pirates of the Caribbean films) for three movies and while I did other things, they were all in between those massive movies.

“Even if you’re not pigeonholed, those roles set a really strong tone," he added.

Orlando and Miranda, 36, tied the knot in 2010. After they separated in 2013, the actor began dating Teenage Dream hitmaker Katy Perry, 34, and the couple got engaged earlier this year.

And after years of moving around, the Troy star revealed he's ready to settle down - but insisted he still sees the U.K. as his home.

“Through my 20s and into my early 30s I was never in one place for more than six months. But in my heart I feel very British," he continued. “I miss the humour, the turn of phrase, the way we interact, the way in which you can be vocal about things.”