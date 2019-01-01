Jamie-Lynn Sigler inspired by Selma Blair's honesty amid multiple sclerosis battle

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler has saluted her pal and fellow multiple sclerosis sufferer Selma Blair for having the courage to go public with her health battle.

The star, who reunited with her former The Sopranos cast members Drea de Matteo and Vincent Pastore to present an award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (26Aug19), spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the ceremony and confessed Blair's bravery has helped her cope with her own MS struggles.

"I think she's an incredible human," she said. "Watching her through this journey, I mean, she's doing what I'm trying to do and all of us are trying to; it's just being candid and open and transparent because, whether you're dealing with chronic illness or not, that is inspiring people to be who you are, not ashamed. The world will show up and support you...

"She's so beautiful and brave to share her current journey of what she's going through (sic)."

Hellboy star Selma recently debuted her new bald look as she approaches the next step in her multiple sclerosis battle.

Shortly after she was discharged from the care of "an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do", the 47 year old was plotting the next phase in her recovery from a rough start to 2019, during which she opened up about her condition and the fatigue and other issues that come with it.

"This has been a process. And will continue to be one," she captioned a shot of herself showing off her shaven head on Instagram. "I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support... I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery."