Dave Chappelle slammed by Michael Jackson's accusers for 'shaming sexual abuse victims'

James Safechuck and Wade Robson have responded to Dave Chappelle's claims they fabricated allegations of sexual abuse against the late Michael Jackson.

The comedy legend's new stand-up show debuted on Netflix on Monday and contained explosive material about the allegations the two men made against the King of Pop in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland earlier this year.

"I don't believe these motherf**kers," Chappelle said of the pair's claims they were abused as children by the popstar after being taken under his wing in the late 1980s and early 1990s, before implying the duo were complicit in any alleged sexual acts.

The Chappelle's Show star also joked that Macaulay Culkin, who befriended Jackson as a child but has denied claims he was molested, would be "the first kid I'm f**king" if he were a paedophile.

Responding to the comic's mocking remarks, Safechuck told TMZ: "I’m heartbroken for all those children who look to see how they will be received when they finally find the courage to speak out about their sexual abuse.

"I just want to reach out to other survivors and let them know that we can’t let this type of behaviour silence us. Together we are strong."

Robson’s lawyer Vince Finaldi also spoke to the publication, adding: "Although Mr. Chappelle is entitled to his opinions, however misinformed they may be, it’s unfortunate that he has chosen to use his platform to shame sexual abuse victims, and spread his ignorance of sexual abuse and the way it is perpetrated upon children, in an attempt to resurrect his career."

Meanwhile, the Thriller hitmaker's estate voiced their support for the comedian's remarks, sharing in a statement: "We agree with Dave Chappelle - these guys are damn liars."