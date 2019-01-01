Lizzo 'doesn't trust' men who hit on her now she's famous

Lizzo isn't short of offers from men wanting to date her, but admits she "doesn't trust" those who have waited until she's famous before approaching her.

The Truth Hurts rapper has gone from relative unknown to household name within a matter of months, thanks to her musical talents and down-to-earth nature.

Her rise to fame has been accompanied by a host of people wanting to grab onto her coattails, especially men, but the 31-year-old refuses to be drawn in by them - insisting she's looking for someone who loves her for her, not her celebrity status.

"No one tried to holler at me before all this s**t, so if you're trying to holler at me now, I don't trust it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "There's gotta be something real about you, or you gotta be fine as hell, either or.

"I definitely understand more and more why famous people be f**king, because it's such an interesting world. I think it's hard to understand what it's like to have a connection with somebody outside of all of this s**t. Famous people connect with millions of people at a time and everybody is in love with them and everybody wants you and everybody wanna smash and everybody wanna be your best friend, so it's really hard to kind of cipher through the bulls**t and find the real people."

Lizzo added that some men try their luck by sliding into her Instagram DMs, but warned hopeful suitors that the method is usually unsuccessful when it comes to securing a date with her.

"My DMs are more poppin' than my p***y, I'll tell you that much," she laughed. "This guy tried to holler at me at the bar last night and for some odd reason, I just wasn't feeling it. I don't know what it is now, but you can't just be like, 'You ordering all those drinks by yourself? I'll help you carry those drinks. Excuse me.' Like, I feel like I need something else."