Paz De La Huerta adds Disney bosses to Weinstein suit

Actress Paz De La Huerta has added Disney boss Bob Iger and his predecessor Michael Eisner to her sexual assault suit against Harvey Weinstein.

According to the updated lawsuit, obtained by The Blast, the Boardwalk Empire star claims Weinstein's alleged actions should have been dealt with by Disney executives, who acquired his film company Miramax in 1993.

"Eisner made a series of decisions that allowed a range of actions by Harvey Weinstein that unacceptably harmed certain employees of Miramax," the documents read.

De La Huerta claims she was raped by Weinstein in 2010, while he was in charge at Miramax. She previously alleged Weinstein "developed an immoral and unwholesome interest" in her sexually when she was 14, adding she "experienced disturbing and sexual interest from him commencing at that time in 1999 and continuing through at least 2011."

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to new sexual assault charges from multiple women on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom. The 67-year-old producer previously pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in an earlier indictment. These include rape and predatory sexual assault.

He could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of decades-old sexual misconduct, but he has denied the allegations and maintains any sexual encounters were consensual.