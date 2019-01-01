Martin Scorsese's The Irishman clocks up runtime of over three hours

Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, has an epic runtime of more than three hours.

The Netflix mob thriller, which is based on Charles Brandt's non-fiction novel I Heard You Paint Houses, chronicles the 1975 disappearance of notorious union boss Jimmy Hoffa, President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, who was involved with organised crime.

Ahead of its premiere of the New York Film Festival in September, event officials revealed that the feature has a running time of 210 minutes.

However, the length of the movie is subject to change.

The Irishman was announced back in 2017, and since then, the movie has been shrouded in secrecy.

A trailer was released earlier this month, and it was finally announced on Tuesday that it will hit select cinemas in the U.S. on 1 November and will eventually be released on Netflix on 27 November.

It marks the ninth feature collaboration between Scorsese and De Niro, after the Hollywood icons worked together on classics such as Raging Bull and Taxi Driver.

De Niro stars as the real-life hustler and hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran, Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, while Joe Pesci makes his return to the big screen as Pennsylvania mob boss Russell Bufalino.

Steven Zaillian adapted his screenplay from Brandt's non-fiction novel, which documents what Sheeran told the author about the alleged murder of Hoffa, who was legally declared dead in 1982.

The star-studded supporting cast also features Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin, and Sebastian Maniscalco.