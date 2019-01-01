Keira Knightley thrilled to have second chance to star alongside 'mesmerising' Ralph Fiennes

Keira Knightley was thrilled to learn her co-star in new movie Official Secrets would be Ralph Fiennes, because she was too nervous to enjoy their first film together in 2008's The Duchess.

The actress, who portrays real-life Iraq War whistleblower Katherine Gun in the new film, was just 22 when she played Ralph's tortured wife in the historical drama and recalls being so nervous she felt as though she was "drowning" throughout filming.

"I haven’t worked with Ralph for over a decade," she tolf Entertainment Weekly. "The last time I worked with him I was about 22 and I remember sitting in scenes with him and watching him and just being like, 'Oh my God, how do I get there?' He seemed an ocean away.

"He was so mesmerising to watch, and I couldn’t understand in any way how he was doing what he was doing. I felt like I was drowning."

Knightley jumped at the chance to play opposite The English Patient star again, as she hoped to show him what she had learned about acting over the past decade.

"What was so nice coming back over a decade later, I was going, 'OK, he’s still unbelievably mesmerising and volcanic and all the rest of it, but I actually feel like we’re playing a scene together and this is quite fun and I get what he’s doing now and I don’t feel like I’m drowning'," she smiles. "It was a nice benchmark for having learned a lot in the last decade. To do a scene with him and feel like I can actually bring something to this as opposed to just apologising the entire time."