Pete Davidson blasts audience members for using phones during comedy show

Pete Davidson has called out "privileged" students for using phones during a recent comedy show.

The set, which took place at the University of Central Florida earlier this week, was held to welcome students celebrating their first week at college.

However, the gig took a turn for the worst when the Saturday Night Live funnyman, 25, attacked audience members for using their phones while he was onstage.

“Whenever somebody else comes to your f**king town and is exhausted and flies all the way to the middle of f**king nowhere to do jokes for you privileged little a*sholes, don’t f**king ruin the show for people who actually want to be here,” he said, in footage shared on YouTube.

“That’s why we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years, because you’re all f**king retarded," he raged, adding, "Idiots. You should f**king grow up. It says no phones.”

Responding to the comic's tirade, a spokesperson for the university said in a statement: “Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all.

“It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”

The star is set to return for the upcoming 45th season of Saturday Night Live, which debuts on 28 September.