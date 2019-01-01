Disney chiefs vow to fight Paz de la Huerta's Weinstein lawsuit

Disney executives have vowed to fight Paz de la Huerta's lawsuit arguing they should be held accountable for Harvey Weinstein's alleged rape of her in 2010.

The Boardwalk Empire star, 34, sued the disgraced movie mogul last year, but recently updated her lawsuit to add current and former Disney chiefs Bob Iger and Michael Eisner, as well as Harvey's brother Bob, as defendants - claiming they should have dealt with his alleged actions as the ultimate owners of the Weinstein's Miramax production house.

In a statement, officials from Disney, which bought Miramax in 1993 and owned it until 2010, claimed the organisation had little oversight over the production company.

"The Weinsteins operated and managed their business with virtual autonomy," a spokesperson told Deadline. "There is absolutely no legal basis for claims against the company and we will defend against them vigorously."

However, the actress claims Eisner "made a series of decisions that allowed a range of actions by Harvey Weinstein that unacceptably harmed certain employees of Miramax."

De la Huerta has previously claimed Weinstein "developed an immoral and unwholesome interest" in her sexually when she was 14, adding she "experienced disturbing and sexual interest from him commencing at that time in 1999 and continuing through at least 2011."

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to new sexual assault charges from multiple women in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday.

The 67-year-old producer previously pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in an earlier indictment, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.