Russell Brand teaming with Lena Dunham for mental health theatre show

Russell Brand is to curate a night of mental health monologues at London's Old Vic theatre, featuring stories from Lena Dunham and Matthew Perry.

The British comedian and other performers will take to the stage to read monologues on 29 September as part of Cracked, a night the Get Him to the Greek star has put together to raise awareness of mental health and addiction issues.

Speaking about the new show, Brand told the Press Association: "For this night, mental illness and addiction will adorn The Old Vic stage, celebrated, explored and attacked through Cracked. I am honoured to have been asked to take over the asylum, albeit for one night only."

For the night, Friends star Perry, who has battled Vicodin addiction, has written a piece, as has Girls creator Dunham, with both drawing on their own personal struggles.

Other writers for the show include 23-year-old feminist activist Scarlett Curtis, poet Mr Gee, physician Gabor Mate, and spoken word performer Kate Tempest.

Brand will front the show, with other performers yet to be announced.