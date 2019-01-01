Shia LaBeouf's Honey Boy leads competitors at London Film Festival

Shia LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy will compete at the BFI London Film Festival.

Shia wrote the screenplay for the new movie, which is directed by renowned documentarian Alma Har'el, and plays a version of his own emotionally abusive father. The film also stars Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges.

Also among the 10 films being shown in competition is the period drama Fanny Lye Deliver'd, starring British actress Maxine Peake.

The other movies competing for the festival's top accolade are Jayro Bustamante's La Llorona, Isabel Sandoval's Lingua Franca, Oliver Hermanus' Moffie, Alejandro Landes' Monos, Malgorzata Szumowska's The Other Lamb, Haifaa Al Mansour's The Perfect Candidate, Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor's Rose Plays Julie and Rose Glass' Saint Maud.

Tricia Tuttle, the festival's director, said that the 10 films were chosen as they "address pressing social and political issues, and make audiences feel and think".

Outside of competition, the London Film Festival will also host a number of major screenings, including opening movie, Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield, and closing film, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.